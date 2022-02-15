Lorenzo Trevisan never woke up, he died in the bed of his home. Investigators have opened an investigation into the case

A sad news has been made known on the web in the last few hours. Lorenzo Trevisana 37-year-old boy, was found lifeless in his bed by his mother.

The tragedy happened to CaorleItalian municipality of the city of Venice, in Veneto.

Lorenzo and his family are very well known in the place, as they manage the town in the historic center Caorlina tavern.

Anna Commisso, the mother, after realizing that her son did not get out of bed, has emergency services alerted. It was still.

The health workers reached the place in a short time, but they could not do anything to save Lorenzo’s life. They have tried to revive himbut there was no sign from the 37-year-old and in the end they couldn’t help but record his death.

An investigation into the death of Lorenzo Trevisan has been opened

The investigators they have also arrived on the spot opened an investigation to try to understand what happened to Lorenzo Trevisan.

According to the first elements that emerged, it would seem that there is no sign of violence on the man’s lifeless body, but the agents want to dig deep and do not want exclude any hypothesis.

Many messages appeared on the web after the sad news. Those who knew him wanted to remember him as a boy cheerful, with a contagious smile. A tireless worker.

Great worker. He has always been the person with a smile. We are all sorry for what happened. Only Saturday we said goodbye and celebrated his birthday.

The body of Lorenzo Trevisan is currently in the Caorle cemetery in disposition of the judicial authority. At the end of the investigation it will be returned to the family, who will be able to greet him for the last time with a funeral.

That of the 37-year-old was an unexpected death, which shook an entire community. Both the support and the nearness for the family, overwhelmed by unbearable pain.