Diplomacy at work to prevent an escalation of the Ukraine-Russia crisis. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is in Moscow today to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has said he is “willing to negotiate”, while Washington raises the alarm over the risk of a Russian attack on Ukraine this week. Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio also traveled to Kiev to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

8.15 am – The Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres said he was “deeply concerned about the growing tensions and growing speculations about a potential military conflict in Europe “.” The price of human suffering, destruction and damage to European and global security would be too high “, he said, stressing that” we cannot even accept the possibility of such a confrontation. disastrous “. Guterres said he spoke yesterday with the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine to whom he reiterated that there is no alternative to diplomacy, called for the intensification of diplomatic efforts and offered the support of the United Nations.” I have made my good offices available: we will leave no stone unturned in the search for a peaceful solution “.

7.30 – The State Department has invited US citizens present in Belarus to “immediately” leave the country by “commercial or private means”, warning that the situation has become “unpredictable” following the increase in Russian military activity on the border with Ukraine. Travel to Belarus was already not recommended for US citizens, after the State Department assigned the country risk category 4, the highest.

7 AM – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is in Moscow today to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, to discuss the Ukrainian crisis. A press conference is scheduled at the end of the talks. During his visit to Kiev yesterday, Scholz anticipated that he intends to persuade the Russian president to de-escalate tensions, while warning Moscow that the EU and the US are ready to impose severe economic sanctions in the event of an invasion.