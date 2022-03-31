Despite never wanting to reveal her age to the media, Lorraine Herrera She has always been preserved as a goddess, because the years do not pass over her, and if you take a look at videos from the past where she is seen starting in the middle of the Mexican show business, she looks identical.

But with one of her recent posts on Instagram, she not only showed that she is a woman with a unique and exuberant bearing, but also that she has a well-worked body thanks to the gym, since she has always shown that her naturalness is what counts, because with this eighties photo with a swimsuit confirms it.

“#Thursday of #tbt To remember is to relive The 1st report of mine that appeared in the newspaper when I started in the cinema in 1989, obviously I keep it as a beautiful memory in my personal album! When the newspaper came to our houses every day and it was the way to be informed”, writes Lorena Herrera.

At first glance you can see the actress and singer from Sinaloa with a waist that is too small, in addition to beautiful proportionate legs, which have always been a great attribute when she wears dresses above the knee, in addition to her blonde hair, which is part of his stamp as a celebrity can also be noticed.

“You have always been beautiful, but now much more so, I always comment that inner peace is reflected in that beauty!”, “Bellaaaa at every stage of your life, sure, you were 12 years old right there! Because you are currently spectacular”, “Yessssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss .. Lorena. I was about ten years old. I love those photos. That’s where I fell in love with you, “they write to the artist in the photo.

For those who do not know, Lorena Herrera continues to be well, because she eats the healthiest, even on her social networks she shares fitness cooking recipes, where she demonstrates the great seasoning for cooking, but the healthiest, she also loves to share thoughts of peace, because that is what he wants to convey.

Although many think that she is a woman of strong character, in reality it is quite the opposite and those who have had the opportunity to meet her have said so.

