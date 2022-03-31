It arrived at newsstands and bookstores. The reference point for all enthusiasts, the Almanac of Cycling, signed by Davide Cassani and Beppe Conti, has been the authentic “Bible of the pedal” since 1992 due to the completeness of its contents. The only yearbook of Italian cycling, the Almanac celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2021 and continues on the path of preserving the memory of cycling: it is the pride of Gianni Marchesini’s publishing house, which has been making it for 27 years. Also collaborating are Danilo Viganò (great expert in the minor categories), Gian Luca Giardini (commentator of Bike Channel) and Bruno Sueri, historical cycling journalist. They are 416 pages (17×24 format), cost 40 euros. For information: Gianni Marchesini Edizioni – Via Emilia, 374 40068 San Lazzaro di Savena (Bologna – Italy) Tel. 051/6259817 e-mail: info@almanaccodelciclismo.it web: www.almanaccodelciclismo.it

The contents In the Almanac you will find all the results of road races, in line and in stages, in Italy and abroad, from professionals to students, men and women, of cyclocross and mountain bike, and of track races; over 3000 cards with the careers of all the protagonists (World Tour and Professional; plus biographical cards and victories of the Continental teams), including amateurs and women; the list of new professionals; transfers; complete calendars from WorldTour races to World Championships and minor categories; the organic of all the teams, the amateur groups, the complete registers of honor on the road, in line and in stages of cyclocross, track and Olympics, from professionals to students; all the editions of Giro, Tour and Vuelta, with statistics and curiosities; records and Trophies. Then the blue pages, dedicated to the results of our national teams, and those of the Memory.