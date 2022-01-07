If you are a Boca fan, you can cry. Possibly this news is not the best way to start 2022 for the club de la ribera, which has just become the Clausura champion and super champion of Argentine football and has not yet shown signs of incorporations and casualties. But the 23-year-old player announced her farewell from the xeneixe institution saying that she is after her dreams. Where? What will Lorena Benítez do? is the question that everyone asks.
Benítez makes it clear in his message on social networks: he will wear the blue and gold jacket again but now he will take other directions. The midfielder had returned to the courts in October last year, after the rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee, which left her off the field for more than six months. He came to close the first group stage of the Clausura and from then on he was present in all the matches of the xeneixe club. She became champion and super champion with the team that received her in 2016. At the beginning of the year, the player had been chosen the best soccer player of the Transition Tournament, which was played in 2020.
One of the best fustal players in Argentina, one of the pillars of the national team in the midfield, one of Boca’s figures announces his departure from the club where he has been for six years and of course there is a tsunami of tears. Many players, referents, colleagues, journalists and athletes from other disciplines dedicated words to his announcement. One of them was Mariángeles “Chu” Cossar, one of the club’s volleyball referents who jokingly said that she is going to miss her. Others were her companions Yamila Rodríguez and Bianca Recanati. Also his teammate of the national team Ruth bravo He left him a heartfelt message: “How much are we going to miss you with those colors! Thank you for letting us enjoy your football and especially your humility as a person.”
