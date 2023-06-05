CI Games has prepared some news about Lords of the Fallenwhich will be present during the Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2023one of the events of this gaming spring to be held on June 10, 2023 at 19:00.

The confirmation comes from the official Twitter account of the event, during which we will be able to “Know something more about the parallel realms of Axiom and Umbral, and the colossal boss battles that we can expect in this dark fantasy action RPG,” reads the message in question.

Lords of the Fallen is in development on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S with release date currently set for October 13, 2023, after a long period of development. It was in fact initially announced in December 2014, then had a launch window set for 2017, then facing various postponements.

The game was developed in a first phase by Defiant Studios, but subsequently CI Games took the project out of the hands of the team for evaluating the work done so far “inadequate” and moving everything to Hexworks in 2020.

The new version of Lords of the Fallen has therefore been in development for a few years at Hexworks on the basis of Unreal Engine 5, and something new should therefore be visible this week, on the occasion of the Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2023 on June 10 in the evening. In the meantime, the minimum and recommended requirements in this regard emerged a few days ago.