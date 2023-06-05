Monday, June 5, 2023
James Rodríguez arrives in Miami with a stunning model, who is she?

June 5, 2023
James Rodríguez arrives in Miami with a stunning model, who is she?


James Rodriguez

James and the model Aleska.

James and the model Aleska.

The Colombian is still without a team after passing through Greece.

Colombian soccer player James Rodriguez He continues to enjoy his single life and being without a team in recent months.

He was in Colombia a few days ago, he inaugurated in Bogota a restaurant,
he spent moments with his friends, celebrated his daughter’s birthday and rode a bicycle through eastern Antioquia and left again.
New girlfriend?

Again team nothing is known. James, since he left the Olympiacos of GreeceIt has sounded for several clubs, but nothing has materialized.

In Bogotá, he went for several days to the headquarters of the Colombian Football Federation and did some training, in order to try not to lose his shape.

In U.S.A.

He was seen coming to Miami, United States and accompanied by a beautiful woman, the Venezuelan model Aleska Genesis.

As reviewed by the ‘Red Entretenimiento’ page, in a video she leaves behind the Colombian wheel, arriving in Miami with her, the Venezuelan model.

Genesis recently ended a relationship with the reggaeton singer Nicky Jam, who gave him a Lamborghini brand car, but the couple did not end well.
Sports

