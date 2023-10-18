It should be reiterated that these are not official data, not yet communicated by the publisher. It is also important to underline that i revenues still include taxes and Steam’s share, with the latter expected to be around 20%, considering game sales (Steam’s standard share is 30%, but decreases to 20% when revenues exceed a certain threshold) .

In its first 72 hours on the market, Lords of the Fallen by Hexworks for CI Games might have sold 400,000 copies on Steam for around 20 million dollars in revenues, according to estimates made by GameSensor, a company that analyzes the video game market.

Excellent numbers

Lords of the Fallen also recorded an excellent number of concurrent players, with a peak of 43,075 recorded at launch. Currently the figures hover above 20,000 players. Not bad, considering that it surpassed even the most talked about Lies of P, which recorded a maximum peak of 19,618 players.

Also interesting is the fact that it has not received particularly enthusiastic reviews (ours here), compared to other titles, a sign that it has managed to establish itself above all thanks to the strength of its genre, that of soulslike, which resonates particularly well with modern players, even in the absence of innovations.

For the rest, we remind you that Lords of the Fallen is also available for Xbox Series X/S and PS5.