Ricardo Miñarro Montoya during the proclamation of Holy Week that he pronounced in 2005. / PACO ALONSO / AGM

Wednesday, November 2, 2022, 4:00 p.m.



Lorca lawyer Ricardo Miñarro Montoya, who was head of the State Advocacy in the Supreme Court, died on Wednesday at 88 years of age.

He held that position since December 1995, the date on which he left his previous occupation as head of the State Legal Service at the National High Court.

Member of an outstanding saga of Lorca merchants in the textile and clothing sector, he had an outstanding and brilliant career in the Administration of Justice and was even decorated by the Government for the outlawing of Batasuna in 2003.

Author of various legal works, also in 2003 he received by Royal Decree of the Council of Ministers the Grand Cross of the Order of Saint Raymond of Peñafort and in 1997 he received the Grand Cross of Naval Merit, with a white badge.

Although most of his life he lived in Madrid, his annual appointment with Holy Week was almost unavoidable. A member of the Paso Blanco, he served as the crier of the biblical-passionate parades in 2005.

He was also patron of the Santo Domingo Foundation.