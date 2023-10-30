Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 00:49



Lorca Deportiva forgets about the League and its poor results for a moment to focus on the Copa del Rey. Today it is time to play the first round of the KO tournament against Éibar, a Second Division team that aspires to be promoted to the highest category of Spanish football. The tie, a single match at the Artés Carrasco, is played at 9 p.m. For this meeting, entry is free for subscribers, also for the 1,500 children under 14 years of age who enter first. Admission costs 15 euros, and 5 for those under 14 years of age if the aforementioned figure is exceeded.

This is a tie with a clear favorite, Éibar, a team that is three categories above Lorca Deportiva. If there is a tie at the end of the 90 minutes, there will be extra time with two 15-minute periods, and if the tie persists, there will be penalty shots. The Gipuzkoans are in the best moment of the season, proof of this is the good results they are achieving in the League. They are in promotion positions, they are second and they have gone eight days without knowing defeat. In their last matches, they won against Real Zaragoza in La Romareda and beat Real Valladolid in Ipurúa.

The only time that Éibar visited Artés Carrasco was in the Second Division, in the 2005-06 season, Lorca Deportiva won one to zero, finished fifth in the League and the Basque team was relegated to Second B. Jorge Perona, the current coach Jorge Pérez, Éibar’s second coach, was also on that squad. Lorca Deportiva plays this match after two bad results in the League and with the loss of first place in group XIII, they lost with Unión Molinense and tied with Ciudad de Murcia last Saturday at the Artés Carrasco. One way or another, in the Copa del Rey everything changes, the Lorca team may have some option due to the enthusiasm that its players put on the field of play and because of the field factor.