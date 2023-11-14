Lorca City Council and the Cepaim Foundation, in collaboration with secondary schools and the Police Tutor service of the Local Police, launch the Aula Impulsa this month to serve students who are expelled from educational centers for a period of time. determined due to his bad behavior.

The Councilor for Education, Rosa Medina, explained that it is about offering minors under 16 years of age who are studying ESO an alternative to “being at home doing nothing” or on the street for the duration of the expulsion and preventing them at the same time. time school absenteeism.

After referral from the educational centers and with the consent of their parents, they will go to the youth center ‘La Estación’ from Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. where they will be able to carry out the academic activities established by the educational centers to which they belong and will receive attention. psychosocial. The minors will participate in group workshops on the correct use of new technologies, social skills and education for citizenship and health that will help them “correct their attitudes in the classroom that have forced their expulsion.”

The Cepaim Foundation technician, Nicolás Pérez de Tudela, explained that they have developed the ‘Desaprendemos’ program in schools for several years but now they are taking a step further with this “innovative” initiative for which “we have enough tools.” .

The community services teacher at the Ramón Arcas Secondary School, Natalia Valdés, explained that the launch of the Aula Impulsa was a demand from the schools because “we are running out of tools to serve the students” who have accumulations of fouls and end up being expelled. “We know their family situation and it is very difficult for us to expel them because if they go home they will be alone, they will not do their homework, they will be on the street or they will go to the educational center where they have had the conflict for which they have been expelled.”

According to Valdés, at Ramón Arcas the reprimands are frequent but they have a “coexistence classroom” where the students are taken after leaving the class where they had the conflict and do their homework with teachers on duty, before having to get to the expulsion.

This last measure is not frequent nor for very serious reasons, he acknowledged. It occurs due to “disruptive or repetitive reasons, due to bad behavior, lack of respect for a classmate or the teacher, or when students are disconnected from the educational system, they do not feel like teaching and they are bothering.” He added that “this accumulation of small offenses becomes a serious offense and on certain occasions there is a trigger that ends in expulsion.”

She was satisfied because thanks to the Aula Impulsa, young people will be able to carry out their tasks in a “safe, recreational and educational environment” without having to be on the street.