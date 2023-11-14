International Humanitarian Law prohibits the taking of hostages and intentional attacks against hospitals that are not military objectives. Despite this, Hamas has kidnapped more than 200 people since October 7 and, in the midst of the Israeli bombings on the Gaza Strip, the World Health Organization (WHO) has reported more than 137 attacks against hospital facilities. . To what extent are the two sides in the conflict violating the laws of war? Will there be criminal consequences in this regard? We analyze it in this debate.

Will Hamas release the hostages it holds? Recently, an audio was released on the Telegram messaging application of the spokesperson for the Al-Qassam brigades, the armed wing of the Islamist group, in which he assured that he would free 70 children and women in exchange for Israel releasing 200 women and Palestinian children he is holding and call a five-day truce with a ceasefire on both sides to allow more humanitarian aid to enter the Palestinian enclave.

Since October 7, Hamas has kidnapped more than 200 people. However, last Sunday, a Palestinian official told the Reuters news agency that Hamas had suspended liberation negotiations due to the Israeli Army’s siege of the Al-Shifa hospital, the largest in the Gaza Strip.

Both Al Shifa and Al-Quds hospital, the second largest in the enclave, announced that they had stopped operating due to lack of fuel. The World Health Organization explained that they stopped functioning as health care centers after three days without power and water due to Israel’s bans on bringing fuel and drinking water to Gaza.

The WHO adds that, in the first 36 days of war, they recorded at least 137 attacks against health facilities, which left hundreds dead and injured. The director of Al-Shifa has denounced attacks against that hospital, while Israel alleges that beneath it there is a complex of tunnels and Hamas bases, something the group denies.

Is international law being violated in this war between Israel and Hamas? We discussed it with our guests in this edition of El Debate:

– Alberto Spektorowski, professor of political science at Tel Aviv University.

– José Abu-Tarbush, professor of sociology at the University of La Laguna.