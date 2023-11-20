Monday, November 20, 2023, 12:50



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Lorca will commemorate the 25N, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, with thirty events that will take place until the 30th under the motto ‘They are not figures, they are lives’. The Councilor for Women, María de las Huertas García, explained that “gender violence is the most serious manifestation of inequality between men and women in society” and that the City Council intends to “generate a collective reflection on this drama.”

The program includes workshops, awareness days, information tables, colloquiums and dissemination of videos on social networks with the collaboration of eight entities and seven educational centers in the municipality. He assured that schools and institutes will play a “crucial role” to make 25N visible and raise awareness among young people with story readings, dramatization of songs, talks and conferences on gender violence, drawing contests, short films, exhibitions and ‘scape rooms’ .

The institutional event will take place on Saturday at 12 noon in the Plaza de Calderón where tribute will be paid to the 52 women murdered in Spain last year and the 1,236 since 2003. García invited Lorca society to participate in this event that will include a minute of silence, a floral offering at the monolith in memory of the victims and the reading of a manifesto along with the names of the murdered women, as a “show of rejection of gender violence.” As a culmination, on November 30 the Local Coordination Board against Gender Violence will meet.