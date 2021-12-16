El Mancha Real, a modest team from the Second RFEF, gave the surprise of this Copa del Rey by eliminating a vulgar Granada who tried more out of obligation than ideas and ended up desperate in a youth stadium that celebrated the passing of their own in a big way. It was not for less. This humble club founded in 1984 had eliminated an entire First Division, with four categories of difference between the two. Now he awaits in the next draw the prize pool of Madrid, Barça or Atlético. They already dreamed of a First and eliminated it. Why not keep dreaming …

Robert Moreno changed his usual 1-4-4-2 that was working so well for a scheme in which there were three center-backs and two long lanes. He would have his reasons, but the bet, of course, did not go well. Nor is it that Mancha Real was going to besiege Aaron’s goal, but he preferred to wrap himself up with Germán, Abram and Torrente, with Arias and Escudero with the whole band for them. In the center of the field, an unprecedented core and that at no time took control of the game: Monchu, Eteki and Isma Ruiz. And in point, a new opportunity for a Bacca who did not take advantage of it and minutes for the squad Butzke, who already knew what it was beat Mancha Real in a league match with the Nasrid subsidiary (0-2) and in which he also achieved the two goals of the match. Perhaps for all this, Granada was lost, as unmotivated. Yes, Arias and Escudero reached the baseline in the first three minutes and enjoyed the first chances of the match, but The one who would ultimately be erected as a hero appeared: the doorman Lopito. He brought out the two Nasrid attacks as a warning of what was to come next. And there the Granada disappeared. Without rhythm, without movement of the ball, with little intensity, the Mancha Real players began to believe that they could give the bell. And boy did they. Jose Enrique and Urko began to go crazy behind, the very veteran Quesada, at 43, gave a master class on how to handle a midfield and the rest of his colleagues were infected with that illusion to be able to make history. It is true that Monchu met the crossbar on a free kick, but a minute later, the five behind suffered against two youngsters from Second RFEF. The winger Raúl Pérez won the baseline, centered the area and José Enrique went ahead of the entire defense to make it 1-0, ultimately final.

The goal ended up blurring a Granada that already showed its impotence. There was 70 minutes ahead, but the most dangerous approaches were from the local team. Urko, incisive until the gasoline lasted, had it against Aaron, but the usual Granada substitute goalkeeper saved without problems. Thus died an embarrassing first half of Granada and that gave wings to Mancha Real. The students of Bolaños, whom Diego Martínez directed during his time at Motril, believed it. They reflected it on their faces, quite the opposite of Moreno’s men, who walked into the locker room with their heads down.

After the break, the Nasrid coach gave entry to Milla, Montoro and Luis Suárez for Abram, Isma Ruiz and Monchu. A declaration of intent with a change of drawing included. Initially, the changes seemed to sit well with Granada. Bacca headed and ran into Lopito, Suárez threw out, again Bacca found the goal, with whom the whole Granada team would end up dreaming today, Machís could not find a goal. All this in just three minutes. It seemed that Granada had woken up, but it was a mirage because seven minutes later Mancha Real requested a penalty from Torrente on Urko that the referee did not indicate. It would have been the lace, although in the end it was not necessary. And it is that the Granada was drowning long before reaching the shore. He abused the lateral centers without advantage, and there the Jaén team was comfortable. And when they found a finisher, Lopito’s figure grew gigantic. Arias, Machís, Butzke, Suárez and Germán looked for the long-awaited tie, but the goal continued to his thing: giving a recital. Mancha Real defended themselves with order and Granada attacked without a head. Jorge Molina also entered looking for that much savior, but it was not the Nasrid night. Yes, that of the locals, who even forgave the 2-0 in a heads-up between Pedro Corral and Aaron that ended up deflected. The minutes passed and impotence took hold of a blurred Granada. Even Germán played the last quarter of an hour as a center forward, when Bacca, Luis Suárez, Machís and Jorge Molina were already on the field. Too much hanging ball without advantage for the spiker. Too much rush for not having done homework earlier. Too little intensity of a team that only committed six fouls in all the game … And so the game died, with a last shot by Montoro in 95 that he met again with Lopito, with whom else. The hero of a Real Mancha who made history before a vulgar Granada, which will now have to focus exclusively on La Liga. And on Sunday comes Mallorca, a direct rival for salvation …