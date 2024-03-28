Andrés Manuel López Obrador responded this Thursday to the attacks launched by the Argentine president, Javier Milei, in an interview with the US network Cnn in Spanish. In the previews of a program that will be broadcast in full next Sunday, the South American president called him ignorant. “That an ignorant person like López Obrador speaks ill of me exalts me,” he said. From Chiapas, where he went to spend Holy Week, the Mexican president sent a message through social networks. “Milei claimed that I am 'ignorant' because I called him a 'conservative brat'. You are right: I still do not understand how Argentines, being so intelligent, voted for someone who is not correct, who despises the people and who dared to accuse his countryman [el Papa] “Francisco of being a 'communist' and 'representative of the Evil One on earth', when he is the most Christian Pope and defender of the poor that I have ever known or heard of,” he wrote in X.

The words that Milei launched on American television have not yet been published in their entirety and have already put diplomatic relations in the region in check. The Argentine accused the Colombian president of being “a terrorist murderer.” Previous attacks on Petro had caused the rejection of the Embassy in Buenos Aires. But this time he went too far. As a consequence, the Colombian Government decided to expel a group of Argentine diplomats from Bogotá, as announced in a statement in which it was detailed that it was the third time that Milei insulted the head of the Executive. López Obrador's response this Thursday ended with a post about that: “I hug Gustavo Petro.”

In the future in which Milei refers to Mexico, journalist Andrés Oppenheimer insists and asks him about the words of the presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum, of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), who considered the far-right victory as a setback. for Argentina. “The populism that they praise so much, the socialism of the 21st century, cost Argentines 80% of their income,” the Argentine responded.

Milei's victory last November represented a huge blow to the left in the region. López Obrador, who normally tries not to get involved in foreign policy issues, could not hide his displeasure and described the far-right triumph as an own goal for the Argentine people. The Mexican assured that he respected the choice of the Argentine people, but that he believed that he was not going to help them. Subsequently, he was consulted on several occasions about the measures that the Argentine president took when he came to power, but he did not want to specifically refer to his counterpart. He only did it in a general way, to defend the presence of the State and criticize neoliberalism. “He is a failed model,” he said.

While Milei's words to refer to the Mexican were always much harsher. In an interview within the framework of the Colombian presidential elections in 2022, the leader of La Libertad Avanza pointed out the North American president for being “pathetic, regrettable, disgusting” for supporting Gustavo Petro. He criticized him and accused him of being a representative of “the radical left.” In the new interview for the American channel, he now points against López Obrador and Sheinbaum for not knowing numbers, after launching his theory about how Kirchnerism plunged 10% of Argentines into destitution. “I don't know if socialists hate empirical evidence or water more.”

Sheinbaum also responded to the South American president during a rally this Wednesday in Oaxaca and asked him to respect the Mexican president. “They are different projects, the people of Mexico decided to throw back neoliberalism, and enter into a new process unique to Mexico, because it is not copied anywhere else. “We claim the free market, private investment, the role of businessmen, we are against corruption, but we also claim the role of the State, in terms of the welfare state,” he said.

