The president of the Popular Party of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, who visited the information tent against the cutting of the Tajo-Segura Water Transfer installed in the Plaza de Santo Domingo in Murcia, stressed that with this initiative the PP fosters “unity of all of society in defense of water to put a stop to Pedro Sánchez’s decision to cut the Tajo-Segura Transfer by 50% ».

In this way, the PP takes to the streets with information tents, where they will also collect signatures in support of the legislative initiative to promote in the Congress of Deputies “a law that shields and guarantees the transfer.” To do this, they will visit the different municipalities of the Region of Murcia.

The leader of the regional PP insisted that “the water of the Region of Murcia is everything: it is life, it is agriculture, industry, transport and family.” “It is the social base of our land and provides employment opportunities, jobs for thousands of families”, to which he added that he does not understand how “Pedro Sánchez and his ministers have put the Region of Murcia at the center of their target leaving it touched in one of the biggest attacks that can be done to our land ».

In addition, as López Miras pointed out, “the whole of society, social, economic and business sectors are aware that the most important thing is the water that arrives through the Diversion that supplies 2.5 million people, who are going to see how it increases the water bill by more than 16 million euros”. However, “the Socialist Party of the Region of Murcia has decided to bow its head and turn its back on the citizens to serve Pedro Sánchez and the PSOE,” López Miras remarked.