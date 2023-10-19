The president of the Murcian Government, Fernando López Miras, warned yesterday in the Upper House that the eventual amnesty for the benefit of those convicted of the Catalan ‘procés’ “eliminates with a stroke of the pen equality between Spaniards, opens a new time of transfers to separatists and communities like Murcia will be the ones who pay for the party, as always. In this sense, he rejected that Pedro Sánchez uses the money of the Murcians “to buy the La Moncloa chair.”

“That’s enough!” the president repeated several times during his speech, with which he wanted to “give voice” to the one and a half million inhabitants of the Region of Murcia “who say ‘no’ to privileges and demand equality.” of treatment. For López Miras, the seriousness of the amnesty is reflected in the fact that “it grants privileges to criminals; annuls judicial resolutions; “It disempowers our Security Forces and the King, and threatens a democratic society of citizens equal in rights and freedoms.”

«How do I explain to those million and a half citizens of the Region that we are all equal before the law when some, from their position of power, grant impunity to certain citizens? How do I tell them that it is okay to give privileged treatment to certain Spaniards over others? “How do I tell them that those who burned containers, broke shop windows and attacked train tracks are rewarded?” López Miras asked himself.

With the amnesty, according to the head of the Murcian Executive, “an uncertain and dangerous path opens with the sole objective of maintaining power at all costs.” In this sense, he warned that “we are witnessing a process that leads us to a regime change through the back door.” Faced with this drift, he appealed to “agree on pacts between the two majority constitutionalist political formations.”

“The amnesty is the problem, not the solution,” he stressed. In his opinion, the grace measure will be linked to new concessions: «More financing will be granted to Catalonia via Budgets, they will have debt forgiveness and a ‘Basque-style quota’. And while that happens, in the Region of Murcia there are Spaniards who feel ignored.

Regarding the response of the Murcian Community to this possible law, López Miras committed to “exercise all judicial actions that are in our hands to avoid this violation of concord, equality and solidarity between the peoples of Spain.” .

Before the Senate Commission, López Miras also recalled some of the matters in which the Region has already been “paying the price” and seeing itself disadvantaged compared to other territories, “because our needs are currency.” Thus, he denounced: “We are victims of a financing system that José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero approved to satisfy Catalan nationalism in 2009, making it the worst financed region in Spain ever since.” He also put on the table that the central government “threatens the Tajo-Segura Transfer to death and has even diverted budget items that were destined for the Mar Menor.” “To this is added – he lamented – a toy AVE and a railway disconnection with the Mediterranean Arc.”

“Likewise, we continue to have to face, in almost absolute solitude, the greatest environmental challenge of this century: the recovery of the Mar Menor, when most of the powers belong to the State,” he explained.