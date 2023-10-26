The president of the regional Government, Fernando López Miras, regretted this Thursday that his Executive has not had “any” notification from the Ministry of the Interior about the transfer of immigrants from the Canary Islands to the peninsula, for which he demanded “information, collaboration and loyalty institutional when we are talking about human lives.

In statements to the media and when asked about this matter, López Miras insisted that he has not received “any” information from the central government and considered that “this is serious and worrying.”

Related news



“The only information that the Government of the Region of Murcia has about the arrival of immigrants or about the transfer to the peninsula of those immigrants who are arriving in the Canary Islands is through the media,” according to the president of the Murcia Government, who considers this to be “very serious.”

He stressed that “we are talking about a humanitarian drama and a tragedy” and, in his opinion, “of course we have to give the best of our system and the solidarity of all the Spanish people in welcoming these people who have gone through a tragedy.” and that they are looking for a better life.

“Then we will talk, of course, about the joint actions that the European Union (EU) has to take to persecute these mafias that are dealing with human beings,” according to López Miras, who pointed out that “what we have to do, of course , is to help these people who are going through such a complicated situation.

For this, he asked for “information, transparency and solidarity on the part of everyone.” Specifically, he requested “solidarity from all the autonomous communities and, of course, from the Government of Spain.”

“They know that the Region of Murcia, due to its geographical location, is already receiving boatloads of immigrants who arrive in frankly regrettable and calamitous situations, and whom we have to help,” López Miras clarified.

In this sense, he considers “information, collaboration and institutional loyalty to be “fundamental” when talking about human lives. “That no one from the Government of Spain has contacted or given the slightest information to the Executive of the Region of Murcia about the transfer of these people already seems very serious to me,” he stated.

Thus, he attacked the “opacity, lack of transparency and lack of minimum institutional loyalty” that “should occur in this situation.”

In his opinion, in these situations “we must all pitch in” and the central government “must act with loyalty and transparency.”