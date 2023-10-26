Reggio Emilia, doctors go on strike and a cancer patient is no longer operated on

A clear signal of difficulties of public health in Italy comes from the “Core” hospital in Reggio Emilia. It was with Nicola Barile, 44 years old diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma malignant in July 2023. A month ago, more bad news: pulmonary lymphoma localized on the spleen and stomach. The patient – we read in Il Resto del Carlino – was on his way operated as soon as possible, so in agreement with the doctors it comes the fateful date has been set and Barile himself also prepares psychologically to this delicate intervention. But the day before the incredible happens.

“Until 4pm – explains the patient to Il Resto del Carlino – nothing happenedthen the doctor and the surgeon came to me and told me that the operation could no longer be done“. Reason? “They would have been ready to operate on me, but in fact all the other staff were missing of the operating room, due to the strike“. Barile vents all his anger, even if he says “I appreciated the politeness with which they communicated it to me”. And again: “Of the strike it was known for a long time, why get myself hospitalized on that day? Or at least since we are not talking about a dental abscess, at least they had told me clearly that there would have been a risk that the operation could be cancelled. As mentally I could have prepared myself“. Yet another episode that makes us reflect on the current situation of Italian hospitals.

