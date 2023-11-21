The president of the regional Executive, Fernando López Miras, requested this Tuesday to appear in the Plenary Session of the Regional Assembly to report on the decision adopted by the extraordinary Government Council, on the 14th, advancing that the Community will appeal the amnesty law in how much “it is approved.” The idea is to explain the consequences that the grace measure will have for the Region of Murcia.

In the request to appear at his own request, which the president addressed yesterday to the president of the autonomous Parliament, Visitación Martínez, Miras advances that he wants to explain the decision adopted on the occasion of the Proposal of the Organic Law of Amnesty for institutional, political and social normalization in Catalonia, presented by the PSOE to the Congress Board on November 13.

Twenty-four hours after registering the proposal, the Government of the Region of Murcia met in an extraordinary meeting and announced the decision to file an appeal for unconstitutionality “in order not to sit idly by at the bankruptcy of Spanish democracy.”

The text of the institutional declaration itself warns that this step will be taken in compliance with a “citizen obligation”, which López Miras had already announced that he would assume when the debate began regarding the measure of grace for those accused in the ‘procés’ between 2012 and 2023.

Once the organic bill was registered in Congress, the legal services of the regional government “analyzed in detail” a text “that undermines the foundations of the rule of law itself, the separation of powers and the equality of all Spaniards.”

The document approved by the Government Council also highlights the concern that the amnesty has generated in the European institutions, which precisely this Wednesday will debate the risk that the grace measure represents for the rule of law in Spain.

This is not the only initiative adopted by President López Miras who also hopes that the European directive on the fight against corruption, now in the debate phase, includes a provision that prohibits amnesty. To this end, he plans to present an amendment with the intention of having it included in the opinion that the Committee of the Regions (CDR) must approve on the new directive. In fact, the head of the regional Executive will speak in the Committee of the Regions on the 29th and will address in his speech the inequality between autonomous communities generated by Pedro Sánchez’s investiture pacts.

From the PSOE, the socialist leader, Pepe Vélez, has played down the intention to veto the amnesty in the EU anti-corruption directive by appealing to the fact that the opinion of the Committee of the Regions is not binding.