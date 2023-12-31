The president of the Government of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, congratulated the New Year to all the citizens of the Region of Murcia from Caravaca de la Cruz, which celebrates its Jubilee Year in 2024, and appealed in this coming year to ” unity”, because “this land has already shown that together we are capable of overcoming any obstacle.” Thus, he asked to maintain “the path of collective effort and encounter to continue building, together, a prosperous, inclusive and sustainable Region of Murcia.”

During his institutional message, and in reference to the jubilee of Caravaca de la Cruz, the head of the autonomous Executive stated that “everything is prepared to enjoy this great cultural, tourist and religious event, which will attract all eyes and thousands of pilgrims.” This event places the Region, according to López Miras, as “a must-see destination in 2024 and opens before us a year in which tourism will be a lever for growth.”

In addition, the president also referred to what will be “priority policies” of his Government in this new year. Among them he especially highlighted “the plans and initiatives that will have young people as protagonists”, in order to offer them “a horizon of opportunities.”

The head of the regional government highlighted that his Executive “is determined to fight against early school leaving and promote Vocational Training as a safe employment alternative,” because “education is a fundamental tool so that no one is left behind.”

In reference to the most vulnerable groups, López Miras pointed out that “we are going to continue putting all our effort into ending the social scourge of gender violence, offering all our protection to the victims.” Likewise, he recalled that “the weakest require more help, and we will continue to allocate a large part of the resources to them.”

These resources will also have “as a priority destination”, according to the president, “our health system, to continue gaining efficiency and agility, and the Mar Menor, because we will remain focused and with our hand outstretched to face its definitive recovery.”

«Equality between territories»



In reference to the regional accounts, the president highlighted that 2023 has closed “fulfilling the duty of approving the Budgets that will allow us to execute the greatest social investment to consolidate our welfare State.” Furthermore, he warned that “we are not going to tolerate the breakdown of equality between territories and citizens, an essential principle of democracy.”

Thus, alluding to the amnesty, he assured that “we will be faced with any decision that discriminates against the million and a half Murcians.” To this end, in what he described as “a period of uncertainty,” he stressed that “strength is unity, and with one voice we have to stop any setback in the constitutional Spain that has cost so much to build.”

Finally, the regional president took stock of a 2023 “full of challenges, but also significant achievements for our Region.” Among these achievements, he highlighted that “we have surpassed the highest employment figures in our history, while the number of companies is growing and tourism presents the best data ever recorded.”