The president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, announced this Friday that the regional government is going to implement “a structural and progressive drop in the ratios of students per classroom” starting the next school year. “This is a measure that ratifies our firm and determined commitment to an education of the highest quality, as well as the search for educational excellence in the Region of Murcia,” said the head of the regional government. He explained that, in this way, the maximum number of students per classroom will be reduced to 22 in the Infant and Primary stages.

The implementation of this measure, highly demanded by the educational community, will be carried out in the 2023-2024 school year and will begin to be implemented in Infants (3 years). With this initiative, the regional government intensifies an action plan that seeks greater attention to the diversity of all students, seeking their educational success from an early age.

This proposal is part of a global process of improving the quality of the educational system in order to favor attention to the increasingly growing diversity in the classrooms of educational centers. This reinforces a more individualized teaching for students and recognizes the complex work carried out by teachers who work in this educational stage.

7.6 million euros for social economy



López Miras made this announcement during the act to celebrate World Cooperatives Day, organized by the Union of Associated Worker Cooperatives of the Region of Murcia (Ucomur) and the Union of Teaching Cooperatives of the Region of Murcia (Ucoerm). The head of the regional Executive also advanced that the 2023 Budgets will have an item of “7.6 million euros for the Social Economy, almost five million more than what was allocated in 2022.”

Thus, he recalled that for the regional government the social economy is “very present” and valued some of the actions promoted to support this sector so far, such as the V Pact of the Social Economy, which is still in force; the RIS4Mur Strategy and the third law of administrative simplification, recently approved in the Regional Assembly.

For López Miras, “the social economy is a model that generates well-being, social inclusion and the elimination of social inequalities” and in this line he explained the importance of this productive model in the Region of Murcia, which “provides more than 30,000 opportunities for the families of the Region of Murcia».