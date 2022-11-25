Once the customary photos were taken, the negotiations between the riders for the definition of pairs for tomorrow’s race started: you go for friendship, for affinity, for performance, because you like each other or even just because “anyone is fine”. After that the day saw the unfolding of free tests from 12:30, to then continue with qualifying for both the Americana race and tomorrow’s 100Km.

The atmosphere is that of big events, those attended by all the best, and the list of participants for the 100Km is of the highest level. The day ends at 17:30 with the Americana race, organized over two heats. Adrenaline and excitement to the max, in a competition that saw a great battle right from the very first heats, and which in the end saw the victory of Luca Mariniwho commented as follows: “I think I’ve won another ham or some other sausage, which is always handy in winter. Seriously, it’s always a great emotion, and it’s nice to be able to confirm every year. Today’s Americana was very difficult because every Saturday at the Ranch the level gets higher and higher”. And now we’re looking at tomorrow’s 100Km, everyone with their eyes rolling to correctly interpret the weather situation. We’ll see.

Tomorrow’s program Saturday 26 November

12.05pm – Warm-up

h14:00 – Race “The 100Km of Champions”

h18:00 approx – awards ceremony