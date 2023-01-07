The PSOE spokesman in Congress, Patxi López, described this Saturday as “constitutional blackmail” and “authentic democratic barbarity” the Popular Party’s proposal to undertake the reform of the method of appointment of the members of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ ) articulated through a bill registered in the Congress of Deputies in the final stretch of the year 2022.

In line with the reiterated position of the Socialists, López urged the PP to first undertake the renewal of the CGPJ, which has expired for more than a thousand days: “They have not fulfilled the constitutional mandate to renew the CGPJ for four years,” insisted the Socialist spokesman. From there, the Socialists would agree to the negotiation of a possible justice reform. Although López also insisted on the opposition shown by the Government to the content of the modification advocated by the PP and whose main ingredient is that the members of the Judiciary are chosen among and by the judges and magistrates themselves.

In this way, the socialist spokesman argued that the Constitution establishes in its first article that national sovereignty resides in the Spanish people, who is the one from whom all the powers of the State emanate, including the judicial one, and that Congress and the Senate are the that represent the Spanish people, which implies that the Cortes Generales are the ones that have the capacity to decide “yes or yes on the governing bodies of the Judiciary”.

“The rest,” continued López, “are absolutely undemocratic and absolutely unacceptable constitutional traps and blackmail,” defended the socialist deputy. “This has been the undemocratic position of the PP every time it does not govern,” he settled.

In a statement made this Saturday, Patxi López defended the economic management of the Government which, he counted, with the cap on gas, has favored savings of 4,000 million euros on the electricity bill, and with the labor reform, have created more than 470,000 new jobs. Given these results, he blamed the Popular Party for no longer speaking “of the economy, of employment inflation”, “because to speak of these things would be to agree with this government.” And he reproached the conservatives for continuing “their strategy of denying and disqualifying and blocking what they don’t like.” In contrast, López expressed the Government’s commitment to continue “betting on protecting citizens.”