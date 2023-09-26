China | The Uyghur researcher was sentenced to life imprisonment

In Hong Kong, on the other hand, the journalist was sentenced to five days in prison.

Valued the researcher has been sentenced to life imprisonment in China, reports the Reuters news agency.

According to the US-based human rights organization Dui Hua Foundation, the verdict was handed down after Rahile Dawut did not receive his appeal in court, which concerned the sentence handed down in 2018. Dawu was convicted of “endangering national security”.

“The verdict … is a cruel tragedy, a huge loss for Uyghurs and everyone who values ​​academic freedom,” said the CEO of the Dui Hua Foundation John Kamm.

Before his arrest, Dawut was a professor at a university in Xinjiang. He was also an expert in Uyghur folklore. China is, among other things, the United States by guilty of genocide against the Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region. In addition, Beijing is, for example, a human rights organization by Human Rights Watch committed crimes against humanity while oppressing the minority in the region.

In addition to Dawut, more than 300 Uighur researchers have been arrested, detained or imprisoned since 2016, according to the organization.

of Hong Kong chairman of the journalists’ association Ronson Chan was sentenced to five days in prison for resisting the police. He was arrested by two plainclothes police in September last year after Chan did not give officers his ID card.

According to Chan, he had first asked the police officers to show him their insignia.

According to the judge in the case, a fine would not reflect the seriousness of the case. In the judge’s opinion, community service was also not a severe enough punishment for what happened.

After the verdict, Chan hoped that journalists would continue to report truthfully about Hong Kong and the world. He did not know how to assess what kind of impact his sentence will have on freedom of speech.

Beijing has severely tightened its grip on Hong Kong since the national security law came into force on the island. On the basis of the law, civil society, researchers and the media, among others, have been prevented from operating freely.

Chan can appeal his sentence, but no date has been set for a hearing.

Also A journalist was recently sued in Canton. China’s two most famous faces of the metoo movement entered the British Broadcasting Corporation the BBC due in court on Friday. Reporter Sophia Huang Xueqin and trade union activist Wang Jianbing accused of subversive activity.

Huang had made public cases of harassment, both his own and that of others. Wang, on the other hand, is known for, among other things, defending workers’ rights and obtaining legal aid for disabled workers.

Both were arrested in September 2021 at the airport, when Huang was traveling to Britain to start his master’s studies. Wang had arrived at the field to say goodbye to Huang.

A BBC investigation published last year the thing according to the two were kept in isolation, in so-called “black cells”. While in the cells, they had no contact with their lawyers or the outside world, among other things.