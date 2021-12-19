Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to adhere to the mandatory lane in cases where the driver must adhere to a specific lane, explaining that the violation of vehicles not adhering to the mandatory lane causes accidents and severe injuries.

The Directorate of Traffic and Patrols in the Central Operations Sector confirmed its keenness to prevent the abuses committed by some drivers in the internal and external streets through the application of Article No. 86 stipulated in the amended executive regulations of Traffic and Traffic Law No. 178: “Light vehicle failure to adhere to the mandatory lane and its penalty is a fine. 400 dirhams.

And she stated that what is meant by the obligatory lane for vehicles is the obligatory walking for drivers on one lane “lane” without changing the direction of the vehicle to the right, or to the left, and the lane is permanently mandatory, based on the identification of traffic signs, whether they are signs or land lines such as places Preventing overtaking and defining special lines for some types of vehicles and when there are trucks preventing overtaking plates, and the lane may be temporarily mandatory based on specific circumstances such as conditions of time, place or road condition, such as rules for preventing overtaking when “lack of vision, traffic jams and accidents” and when stopping at intersections Waiting for priority traffic, and the lane may also be limited to certain types of vehicles such as the mandatory lane for buses and taxis.



