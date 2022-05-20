Prodrive – the British motorsports company responsible for some of the best race cars across all disciplines over the past 40 years – has hinted that it is working on a restomod of a two-door Subaru Impreza. That is in any case our own interpretation based on a teasing picture that the company posted on Twitter. A brand new old Impreza – we like that.

Prodrive sent the image out to the world with the text ‘a redefined icon, this is P25’. It has a date attached, so we should see the finished product (whatever that may be) on May 25th. We are indeed very excited, not least because it is clearly the silhouette of a two-door Impreza.

Prodrive, of course, led the Subaru World Rally Team from 1990 to 2008. The adventure started with the Subaru Legacy, which is also a great base for a restomod. But the iconic Impreza also seems to us to be a more suitable choice for a party model.

The company was then contracted to produce 1,000 units of the glorious two-door Impreza P1 for the street. Could the P25 be a modern update of that? We’ll have to wait. By the way, the car you see above is a thoroughbred Prodrive Subaru from none other than Colin McRae – no P1. We don’t say no either.