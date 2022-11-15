Let’s find out together the debut date of the next edition of L’Isola Dei Famosi

Without any shadow of a doubt The Island of the Famous is one of the most loved and followed television programs in the world of Italian television. According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, the program conducted by Ilary Blasi should be back on the air in the spring, but precisely when? Let’s find out together!

Viewers of The Island of the Famous they wonder when the debut of the new edition of the program. He thought about satisfying the most curious Joseph Candela on “Dagospia” in his column “A Lume Di Candela”.

According to the expert on TV and politics, the date debut of the reality show will be the first week of April. Also, there will be the usual weekly doubling. These were hers words:

Pier Silvio Berlusconi has announced the extension of Big Brother Vip (covid permitting, one might say) and the arrival of the new edition of the Isola dei Famosi in the spring. However, he did not provide precise indications, he would be working on a final of the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini at the end of March, therefore with further progress in the schedule. Following from the first week of April the debut of the program led by Ilary Blasi with the usual weekly doubling.



L’Isola Dei Famosi: the cast and the management

For what concern cast, the weekly “Oggi” thought about bringing out further details. The authors of the program have already started i tryouts to select i future castaways:

In these hours the first auditions have begun to define the cast of the next edition.

Instead at leadership helm there will always be Ilary Blasi. For the famous presenter this will be hers third edition consecutive after that of 2021 and that of 2022 which saw Nicolas Vaporidis triumph.