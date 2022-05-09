In addition, some common distributors offer GPUs with discounts of up to 18%.

The component shortage It is one of the most recurring themes in the technology sector, something that has caused imbalances in the production of chips, consoles and graphics cards. As expected, NVIDIA has been aware of the entire situation and, although its forecasts led it to evaluate the possibility of collaborating with one of its competitors, it is now preparing for a more positive 2022.

NVIDIA will distribute RTX stock this weekProof of this is the latest announcement from the green company: more GPUs from the range will arrive GeForceRTX to the Spanish market. After communicating an increase in the availability of its graphics cards, NVIDIA prepares their distribution from this very week. Not content with this, they also encourage us to update our PCs with discounts in some of the most recognized stores in the sector, so it’s time to be attentive to all the offers related to the company’s products.

NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX GPUs stand out, precisely, for graphics of Last generation that plunge us fully into any digital experience. The RT cores manage to reproduce the effects of the famous Ray Tracing, while the Tensor cores improve performance without sacrificing graphic quality, something they achieve thanks to the power of Artificial Intelligence.

It should be noted that NVIDIA’s latest advance in the field of GPUs has been presented under the name of RTX 3090 Ti. A graphic already available that has 40 teraflops processor performance, 24GB of GDDR6X running at 21Gbps and an even greater ability to reproduce images at 4K and burden with all the tasks of the AI.

