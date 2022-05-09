After the last two races held in Imola and Miami, there is a widespread feeling that the fight for the 2022 Formula 1 world championship is restricted to two contenders: the reigning champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull e Charles Leclerc of Ferrari. The two, separated by 19 points in favor of the Monegasque, in fact divided the five world races so far disputed, with Leclerc winning in Bahrain and Australia and Verstappen able to triumph in Saudi Arabia, Emilia Romagna and Miami. There have already been several duels on the track between the two riders born in 1997, but relations remain cordial, as also demonstrated by the conciliatory gestures seen in the backstage between the two rivals.

Helmut Marko, Red Bull consultant, he appreciated the victory of his Dutch driver on Sunday: “There were two key moments: overtaking Sainz at the start and the long-distance chase to Leclerc, while Charles was ruining his tires. Hence the overtaking maneuver, after which everything seemed simple until the Safety Car entered“. The battle at the restart kept the Anglo-Austrian garage in tension: “It happened because the leader is defenseless on the long straight, when the chaser has the DRS. But Max was flawless and drove optimally. Ferrari did better on hard tires and heats up the tires faster. Fortunately, the first two laps of the restart are without DRS, but for us they were a torment ”.

Finally Marko drew up an assessment of this initial part of the season: “We are at the parties with Ferrari. It will be the conditions of the tracks and the performance of the drivers that will make the difference, given that Leclerc and Max are doing a championship apart. Max drives flawlessly, while Leclerc makes small mistakes. Obviously we will not win all the races and it will be a close battle ”.