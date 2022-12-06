“Cheers” made her a TV star, she had her greatest cinema success alongside John Travolta, and later she discussed her weight. Kirstie Alley has succumbed to cancer at the age of 71.

Dhe American actress Kirstie Alley, who celebrated her greatest cinema success with the romantic comedy “Look Who’s Talking!”, is dead. According to her children True and Lillie Parker, Alley died at the age of 71 as a result of a recently discovered cancer. “She was surrounded by her immediate family,” the actress said in a statement on Monday. Her spokesman Donovan Daughtry confirmed the death at the request of the German Press Agency.

In the 1989 comedy Look Who’s Talking!, Alley played Mollie, who is pregnant and goes into labor while on a cab ride. The driver James (John Travolta) not only helps her with the birth, but also becomes a babysitter. In the end, Mollie and James become a couple. The film was a huge success and received two sequels, Look Who’s Talking 2 (1990) and Look Who’s Talking Now (1993).

From Star Trek to Torches in the Storm

Alley won a Golden Globe and an Emmy for her role in the popular comedy series Cheers (1987-1993). The twice-divorced actress has had other television appearances in series such as Torchlight and in films such as Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) and Love Without Health Insurance (2015). In the series “Fat Actress” (2005), Alley made fun of Hollywood’s obsession with being thin. Her TV reality show Big Life (2010) was all about her own struggle with the pounds.