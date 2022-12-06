Doha, Qatar.- One of the luxury guests in the match between Brazil and South Korea in the Round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar 2022 today was the former Cameroonian player, Samuel Eto’o, who did not finish watching the game when he retired of Stadium 974 that hosted their last game in this Cup.

The fans who were in the vicinity of the Doha venue recognized the former footballer for Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, ​​Inter Milan and Chelsea FC to take a photo with the man who serves as president of the Cameroon Football Federation.

However, a short distance away, a fan can be seen filming the legendary African soccer player, which is why he decides to face him and later charge towards him to launch a violent kick to his face that sent him to the ground.

The video was recorded by the site La Opinión. Until now, the real reason why Samuel Eto’o reacted in this way is unknown, a situation that could harm him. The security body that accompanied him caught up with this person and took his camera from him.

Said moment happened minutes after the end of the finals game according to the video. Before the scandal, Samuel Eto’o witnessed the goals scored by Vinícius Júnior, Neymar Jr, Richarlison and Luchas Paquetá for Brazil and Paik Seung-ho’s great goal for South Korea.