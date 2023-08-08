The film industry is in mourning. This Monday the sensitive death of William Friedkin, legendary film director who was in charge of important productions such as ‘The French Connection’ (1971), for which he won the Oscar for ‘Best Director’ and ‘The Exorcist’ was reported. ‘ (1973). According to Variety, a person close to the family announced that Friedkin died in Los Angeles at the age of 87.

Who was William Friedkin?

Friedkin was an American filmmaker born on August 29, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois, who also did work as a producer and screenwriter. He began his career in 1962 doing television work, such as the series ‘Alfred Hitchcock Presents’ (1965), where he directed some episodes. He was also in charge of episodes of other series such as ‘The Twilight Zone’ (1985), ‘Tales from the Crypt’ (1992), ‘CSI’ (2007-2009), among others.

The first film he directed was ‘Good times’ (1967), a musical starring Cher and Sonny Bono, however, he rose to worldwide fame and recognition when he directed ‘The french connection’, or ‘Contact in France’, for its name in Spanish, footage for which he won two Oscars for ‘best director’ and ‘best film’ in 1972. This film also won three other statuettes: for ‘best actor’, which went to Gene Hackman, for ‘best adapted script’ and ‘best editing’.

Friedkin did not take long to launch another of his successes and that would launch him into eternity: ‘The Exorcist’, a film considered “cult” in horror cinema and which is, to this day, an inspiration for new productions of the gender. For this film, William Friedkin won the Golden Globes for ‘Best Picture’ and ‘Best Director’, as well as being nominated for the Oscars for ‘Best Director’ and ‘Best Picture’ in 1974.

How did Friedkin do after ‘The Exorcist’?

Unfortunately, after his two great films, Friedkin’s career went into decline, a fact that was boosted after the premiere of ‘The Wages of Fear’ (1977), a remake of a 1953 film, which failed at the box office and caused to accept jobs with lower budgets, such as ‘Hunt’ (1980), ‘To live and die in Los Angeles’ (1985), among others. His last significant public appearance was in 2013, at the Venice Film Festival, where he received the Golden Lion for his lifetime achievement.

Friedkin’s death came in the precise year in which a new horror franchise film was to be released, entitled ‘The Exorcist: Believers’, which will be released on October 12, 2023 in Peru and which will have Linda Blair back in her role as Regan MacNeil.

What is the filmography of William Friedkin?