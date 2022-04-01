The furore caused by commemorative notes and coins has allowed the creation of a market of collectors who offer their most valuable possessions in figures that could be considered crazy. Well, it’s becoming more and more common banknotes are quoted in very high numbers on the internet.

Although the person who sells is the one who decides at what figure to offer their possession, the truth is that this phenomenon has become an unbalanced market because there is nothing to support that said bill or coin may have a higher value than the one it already owns. .

Such is the situation of a b200 peso commemorative note which has been offered on sales pages at 100 thousand pesos.

Although it seems that there is nothing special about this bill, this commemorative currency came into circulation in September 2009 and the image of Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla with a banner was placed as the main element of the obverse, while the Angel was placed as the main element. de la Independencia, which is located on the Paseo de la Reforma in Mexico City, accompanied by a stylization of the resplendent Phrygian cap as a symbol of freedom.

The ticket is offered at 100 thousand pesos

Because those who sell these tickets do not have any numaristic knowledge, figures that exceed thousands of pesos are usually placed, as on this occasion when the bidder asked for 100 thousand pesos for the ticket, so it is always advisable to seek the opinion of an expert. before purchasing an item of this type.

It should be noted that this banknote belongs to the F family and is commemorative of the bicentennial of Mexico’s independence.

In this family of also stood out a 100-peso bill in which the image of a locomotive stood out, as well as a fragment of the mural entitled “From Porfirismo to the Revolution.” In addition to five-peso coins with representative characters of the Independence and the Revolution.