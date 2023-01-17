Which and where are the tracery and the galleries longest in the world? In Norway there are the longest ever tunnels brushing i 30km long and command this special classification with the Trafori of Rogfast (27km) And Laerdal (24.5km). L’Italy with the alpine tunnels he is further back and occupies the 11th position with the Frejus (12.8km).
Longest tunnels in the world
When it was inaugurated in 1882 the Tent Tunnel between Italy and France with his own 3,182 meters it was the longest in the world. It has slipped back down the rankings over time. Currently the longer tunnels are the ones in Norway Of Rogfast And Laerdal.
To specify that the Rogfast is still under construction and will be ready in 2026. In Japan instead there is the third longest tunnel in the world, the second among those in which circulation is open. It’s about the Yamate tunnels with its more than 18 km.
THE alpine tunnels Italians and those that separate our country from France and Switzerland are further behind. The longest are the Frejus tunnel (12.8 km) and the Mont Blanc tunnel (11.6km). There Gran Sasso tunnel in the Apennines it is instead over 10 km long.
RANKING Longest tunnels and tunnels in the world
|FIRST NAME
|KM
|COUNTRY
|OPENING
|Rogfast
|27
|Norway
|2026
|Laerdal
|24.510
|Norway
|November 27, 2000
|Yamate
|18.20
|Japan
|March 7, 2015
|Zhongnanshan
|18.04
|China
|January 20, 2007
|Gotthard
|16.92
|Swiss
|September 5, 1980
|New Mount Zigana
|14.48
|Turkey
|2022
|Ryfylke
|14.40
|Norway
|December 30, 2019
|Mount Ovit
|14.35
|Turkey
|June 13, 2018
|Arlberg
|13.97
|Austria
|December 1, 1978
|Hsuehshan
|12.94
|Taiwan
|June 16, 2006
|Frejus
|12.89
|Italy/France
|July 12, 1980
|Mont Blanc
|11.61
|Italy/France
|July 19, 1965
|Gudvanga
|11.43
|Norway
|December 17, 1991
|Folgefonn
|11.15
|Norway
|June 15, 2001
|Kanetsu
|11.05
|Japan
|1985/1991
|Hida
|10.75
|Japan
|July 5, 2008
|Gran Sasso of Italy
|10.18
|Italy
|1 December 1984/1995
|Plabutsch
|10.08
|Austria
|December 17, 2004
|Duplex A86 East (Rueil-Malmaison)
|10
|France
|June 2009
|Aqua-Line Tokyo
|9.58
|Japan
|December 18, 1997
|Seelisberg
|9.28
|Swiss
|December 12, 1980
|Variante di Valico tunnel
|8.70
|Italy
|December 23, 2015
|Túnel de la Línea
|8.65
|Colombia
|September 4, 2020
|Enasan
|8.65
|Japan
|1975/1985
|Soport
|8.60
|France/Spain
|January 17, 2003
|korgfjell
|8.57
|Norway
|September 16, 2005
|Glenalm
|8.32
|Austria
|August 11, 1978
|steigen
|8.08
|Norway
|1990
|Tunnel of the Karavanke
|8.02
|Austria/Slovenia
|April 1, 1991
|Sant’Antonio-Cepina Gallery
|7.92
|Italy
|2000
|Saint Lucia Gallery
|7.72
|Italy
|2021
|North Cape Tunnel
|6.87
|Norway
|June 15, 1999
|Pfander
|6.72
|Austria
|December 10, 1980
|Westerscheldetunnel
|6.60
|Netherlands
|March 14, 2003
|San Bernardino
|6.59
|Swiss
|December 1, 1967
|Tauern
|6.40
|Austria
|June 21, 1975
|Norðoyatunnilin
|6.30
|Faroe Islands
|April 29, 2006
|Malo Gallery
|6.10
|Italy
|2022
|Strenger Tunnels
|5.85
|Austria
|August 2005
|Guinza Gallery
|5.95
|Italy
|?
|Katschbergtunnel
|5.90
|Austria
|1974
|Great St. Bernard
|5.85
|Switzerland/Italy
|March 19, 1964
|Hitra
|5.64
|Norway
|December 8, 1994
|Mappo-Morettina
|5.52
|Swiss
|June 13, 1996
|Bosrucktunnel
|5.52
|Austria
|October 21, 1983
|Felbtauern
|5.30
|Austria
|1967
|cels
|5.24
|Italy
|1992
|Sellero
|5.07
|Italy
|February 6, 2013
|Roppen
|5.09
|Austria
|1990
|Flenja
|5.05
|Norway
|1986
|Santa Maria di Pozzano
|5.03
|Italy
|July 16, 2014
You may also be interested in this content
👉 Tunnel Italy France Colle di Tenda bis
👉 News about trains
👉 Planes
👉 Sustainable Mobility
👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all the news of the car
COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK
#Longest #tunnels #galleries #world
Leave a Reply