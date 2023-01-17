Which and where are the tracery and the galleries longest in the world? In Norway there are the longest ever tunnels brushing i 30km long and command this special classification with the Trafori of Rogfast (27km) And Laerdal (24.5km). L’Italy with the alpine tunnels he is further back and occupies the 11th position with the Frejus (12.8km).

Longest tunnels in the world

When it was inaugurated in 1882 the Tent Tunnel between Italy and France with his own 3,182 meters it was the longest in the world. It has slipped back down the rankings over time. Currently the longer tunnels are the ones in Norway Of Rogfast And Laerdal.

The inside of the tunnel Laerdal (24.5 km) in Norway

To specify that the Rogfast is still under construction and will be ready in 2026. In Japan instead there is the third longest tunnel in the world, the second among those in which circulation is open. It’s about the Yamate tunnels with its more than 18 km.

Crossing the Frejus tunnel VIDEO

THE alpine tunnels Italians and those that separate our country from France and Switzerland are further behind. The longest are the Frejus tunnel (12.8 km) and the Mont Blanc tunnel (11.6km). There Gran Sasso tunnel in the Apennines it is instead over 10 km long.

RANKING Longest tunnels and tunnels in the world

FIRST NAME KM COUNTRY OPENING Rogfast 27 Norway 2026 Laerdal 24.510 Norway November 27, 2000 Yamate 18.20 Japan March 7, 2015 Zhongnanshan 18.04 China January 20, 2007 Gotthard 16.92 Swiss September 5, 1980 New Mount Zigana 14.48 Turkey 2022 Ryfylke 14.40 Norway December 30, 2019 Mount Ovit 14.35 Turkey June 13, 2018 Arlberg 13.97 Austria December 1, 1978 Hsuehshan 12.94 Taiwan June 16, 2006 Frejus 12.89 Italy/France July 12, 1980 Mont Blanc 11.61 Italy/France July 19, 1965 Gudvanga 11.43 Norway December 17, 1991 Folgefonn 11.15 Norway June 15, 2001 Kanetsu 11.05 Japan 1985/1991 Hida 10.75 Japan July 5, 2008 Gran Sasso of Italy 10.18 Italy 1 December 1984/1995 Plabutsch 10.08 Austria December 17, 2004 Duplex A86 East (Rueil-Malmaison) 10 France June 2009 Aqua-Line Tokyo 9.58 Japan December 18, 1997 Seelisberg 9.28 Swiss December 12, 1980 Variante di Valico tunnel 8.70 Italy December 23, 2015 Túnel de la Línea 8.65 Colombia September 4, 2020 Enasan 8.65 Japan 1975/1985 Soport 8.60 France/Spain January 17, 2003 korgfjell 8.57 Norway September 16, 2005 Glenalm 8.32 Austria August 11, 1978 steigen 8.08 Norway 1990 Tunnel of the Karavanke 8.02 Austria/Slovenia April 1, 1991 Sant’Antonio-Cepina Gallery 7.92 Italy 2000 Saint Lucia Gallery 7.72 Italy 2021 North Cape Tunnel 6.87 Norway June 15, 1999 Pfander 6.72 Austria December 10, 1980 Westerscheldetunnel 6.60 Netherlands March 14, 2003 San Bernardino 6.59 Swiss December 1, 1967 Tauern 6.40 Austria June 21, 1975 Norðoyatunnilin 6.30 Faroe Islands April 29, 2006 Malo Gallery 6.10 Italy 2022 Strenger Tunnels 5.85 Austria August 2005 Guinza Gallery 5.95 Italy ? Katschbergtunnel 5.90 Austria 1974 Great St. Bernard 5.85 Switzerland/Italy March 19, 1964 Hitra 5.64 Norway December 8, 1994 Mappo-Morettina 5.52 Swiss June 13, 1996 Bosrucktunnel 5.52 Austria October 21, 1983 Felbtauern 5.30 Austria 1967 cels 5.24 Italy 1992 Sellero 5.07 Italy February 6, 2013 Roppen 5.09 Austria 1990 Flenja 5.05 Norway 1986 Santa Maria di Pozzano 5.03 Italy July 16, 2014 Longest tunnels and galleries in the world

You may also be interested in this content

👉 Tunnel Italy France Colle di Tenda bis

👉 News about trains

👉 Planes

👉 Sustainable Mobility

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK