In addition to comments by a senior Russian space official published on Wednesday, the latest indications are that Russia still has at least six years to end an orbital cooperation with the United States dating back more than two decades.

Yuri Borisov, the newly appointed director general of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, surprised NASA by announcing on Tuesday that Moscow intends to withdraw from the International Space Station partnership “after 2024”.

But Kathy Leaders, chief of space operations at NASA, said in an interview that Russian officials told the US space agency, later on Tuesday, that the Russian space agency, “Ross Cosmos”, wants to remain in the partnership while Russia works to operate its planned orbital site. It’s called “Rus”.

“We have not received any indication at any level of work that anything has changed,” she told Reuters on Wednesday, noting that NASA’s relations with Roscosmos remain “as usual.”

The International Space Station is a science laboratory extending over a football field and orbiting 400 km from Earth, and has been continuously occupied for more than two decades under a partnership led by the United States and Russia that also includes Canada, Japan and 11 European countries.

This station is one of the last manifestations of cooperation between the United States and Russia, although its fate has come into question since Russia launched military operations in Ukraine in February, which has strained bilateral relations on several fronts with the administration of US President Joe Biden imposing economic sanctions on Moscow. .