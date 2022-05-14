[Rassegna stampa] – The same drivers for two fewer seats. The market dynamics of MotoGP can be simply summarized in this way. A market that seemed calm, then came thefarewell to Suzuki and the waters stirred. On the other hand, it doesn’t happen every day the possibility of hiring a world champion so easily: Joan Mir is currently looking for a team. Two like him and teammate Alex Rins they shouldn’t struggle to find a place in 2023. And in fact, unless there are changes that cannot be predicted today, they will be regularly in MotoGP also next season. But they will take away someone else’s place in a domino effect that involves many helmets and almost all houses.

Paolo Ianieri tried to order the Gazzetta dello Sport: “At the heart of the 2023 MotoGP market village right now is obviously the Honda, that […] will not exercise the option on Pol Espargaróand at the moment it is strongly oriented towards Joan Mir […] However, it is unlikely to imagine that Mir will go to Honda for the same salary as Suzuki, which is close to 7 million […] At the window, attentive to developments, is Rins. Espargaró away from Honda then? Yes, indeed no. Because there is a slight chance that, out of the main door, Pol will return through the window, landing on the team of Lucio Cecchinello, where the position of Alex Marquez […] it is no longer so solid. The second driver, on the other hand, will be one between Takaaki Nakagami and Ai Ogura […] From Honda to Ducati, where after Mugello it will be decided who between Jack Miller, Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin will be Francesco Bagnaia’s partner. The choice will also have an influence on the satellite teams, with Ducati still wanting not to lose Miller, who would return to Pramac alongside Martin or Bastianini if ​​he didn’t decide to go elsewhere (Aprilia?), Which in that case would mean saying goodbye. to Johann Zarco. That maybe he could accept to move to the Gresini team, where at this moment not even the position of Fabio Di Giannantonio is too solid. […] In Aprilia the focus is on renewing the drivers, with a arm wrestling over the signing of Aleix Espargaró, which, on the strength of the results, is aiming for a considerable rise. Despite the pilot’s words of possible farewell, which are part of a normal negotiation, it is still difficult to imagine a divorce. As for Maverick Viñales, the CEO Massimo Rivola repeats that confirmation is a priority, but in the meantime the driver knocks on the doors of other teams, while having someone like Alex Rins free on the market is a great opportunity that they are evaluating in Noale […] Stay there KTMwhere to date the only one not yet confirmed is Miguel Oliveira […] Meanwhile, Pol Espargaró has returned to knock on the doors of his former team“.