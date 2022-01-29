Birmingham, England.- Love is the most beautiful feeling that can exist in a person, but that your partner dedicates himself to the same career as you does said infatuation in a “click” that never ends. That connection has just appeared in the hearts of Alisha Lehmann and Douglas Luiz, soccer players from the Aston Villa institution who were in charge of announcing that they are starting a new romance on each of their social networks. The two of them did so charmingly and delightfully.

On the Alisha and Douglas Instagram account, the same image represents their last post that the new couple made known on the internet. In this visualization it is denoted when the striker and the midfielder attended a party that, for both of them, will be the most unforgettable moment of their lives. Elegant as never before, the two looked into each other’s eyes, the chemistry was perceived in that face-to-face meeting, so much so that the impulse of the two led to a kiss that pierced the soul of the members of the villainous club.

Alisha Lehmann always dreamed of finding true love. Douglas Luiz corresponds to the characteristics of her ideal man, so she did not hesitate to try a possible relationship with the Brazilian. On his part, admiring the Swiss’s way of playing caused an indescribable affection, however admiring her beauty in a luxurious dress full of diamonds increased such a feeling that he did not want to miss the opportunity to declare his love for her in front of all the guests of that evening. magical.

“I love you”, said indisputable phrase was written by Alisha Lehmann in the legend of her recent image with her gallant. The native of Rio de Janeiro responded in the same way, expelling the phrase that he could not mention that night due to the emotion and nervousness that existed in him. The fans already knew that something would happen at the beginning of the year, because Alisha, in November, spread a story where she was seen with Douglas in a different way than a “friendship” relationship.

As of this end of January, love will be in the air. Alisha Lehmann and Douglas Luiz start with a beautiful opportunity in this 2022, if things go better than their own dimensions there will be no doubt that people will be able to witness certain surprises between the couple, whether living together, getting married and why not? form a family. We will have to observe the next few months, for now congratulations to the new couple that enters the season of soccer love.

