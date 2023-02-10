Mexico.- There are only a few days left before Super Bowl LVII takes place and many Mexicans have decided to go into debt in order to be present at the sports fair where the teams of Philadelphia and Kansas faces will be seen.

However, beyond drawing attention to the fact that there are millions of Mexicans who enjoy the football (although not to the extent of the foot ball), what stands out most is that there are those who will pay the cost of being present in ArizonaUnited States, in up to 20 months without interest.

will be next sunday february 12 when the long-awaited Super Bowl LVII takes place where the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs they will try to win the championship at State Farm Stadium.

For this exciting meeting, the audience is expected to exceed the 101 million viewers who were watching the NFL final in 2022. However, a large turnout of fans at the home of the Arizona Cardinals is also expected.

And although it is not to be believed, it is estimated that in Mexico there are around 45 million NFL fansmany of whom have made plans to be present on US soil this weekend.

As if that were not enough, it should be noted that more than a million people from Latin America live in Arizona, and of that number, around 90% are of Mexican nationality.

Despite the fact that last year more than 10 million Mexicans watched the Super Bowl from their homes in the territory of the Mexican Republic, it is estimated that, in addition to exceeding that number of viewers for this year, many also cross the border to feel the adrenaline rush of being at the stadium supporting your favorite football team.

In this sense, it should be noted that The flight from Mexico to Arizona has a price that goes from 12 thousand 884 pesos to 21 thousand 226 pesosthis taking into account the departure from Friday, February 10 and the return on Monday, February 13.

Thus, a report from “Despegar” has made it known that the Mexicans have fired the tour package reservations towards the aforementioned state of the United States up to 1500%, although it stands out that 35% of these fans to the American will pay up to 20 months without interest.