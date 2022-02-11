Long distancethe director’s debut feature Franco Finocchiaro It is already on the Peruvian billboard since February 10. This film stars the renowned actor Miguel Iza along with the participation of Fiorella Pennano, Denise Arregui, Joaquín de Orbegoso, Victor Prada, Valquiria Huerta and Eduardo Camino.

“We premiered the film at the Lima Film Festival. Then we thought we would have the premiere very close at the end of 2019 or the beginning of 2020. It was postponed a little bit because we also had to ask for a distribution stimulus from the Ministry of Culture to be able to release it , which is what independent films usually do, (…) so it was important to ask for that stimulus in 2020 and well, the pandemic arrived. That was what made us delay the premiere, ”said Franco Finocchiaro in dialogue with La República.

YOU CAN SEE: Until we meet again: Peruvian Netflix film announces premiere and cast

The film tells the story of Miguel, an office worker was abandoned by his wife Isabel, who moves out of the country. After this event, which plunges him into a depression, Miguel is left alone in Lima with his teenage daughter Camila (Valquiria Huerta), whom he tries to get closer to, but is not completely successful.

Miguel Iza plays a character with the same name, who is the father of Camila (Valquiria Huerta), a teenager with whom it is difficult to establish a relationship. Photo: YouTube capture

While his workplace announces that the worker with the highest sales quota at the end of the year will be rewarded with two tickets to anywhere in the world, Miguel intends to win this award to save his job and go to Isabel. On the other hand, he knows Nia, and Camila, her teenage daughter, navigates an awkward and innocent love triangle between a confused skateboarder and her best friend.

YOU CAN SEE: Betty, the ugly: Jorge Enrique Abello tells everything he experienced as Don Armando

adventure between friends

The big screen debut of the film was in 2019 and the recordings were made in 2018. Given this, the director of the feature film, who was 26 years old at the time, maintained that they did not have great pretensions with the film. “More than telling a nice story, making a nice movie, we didn’t have very big pretensions because at that time we were 26 years old when we recorded it, most of the team was that age” revealed in conversation with this newspaper.

Meanwhile, despite confessing that the tape Long distance was a ‘summer experiment’ as he calls it, they took the shoot very seriously.

“More than anything, it was a summer experiment, but taking it very seriously because we are very professional people and I think that can be seen in the result of the film, whether in the work of photography, in the acting, in the music composed, in the edition. It’s all very detailed work. as much as we are young people or as much as it has been something impulsive, “said the Peruvian director.

YOU CAN SEE: Conjuration in the forest: horror film shot in India premieres in Lima

Artistic references in the film

When asked about the cinematographic references he used for the making of the film Larga Distancia, Franco Finocchiaro made the following revelation. “I do watch a lot of movies, actually, but my references for movies are usually not movies but something else like music, series, soap operas, news, documentaries, photographs or people walking down the street.”

Fiorella Pennano as Nia

Fiorella Pennano, who plays ‘girl‘, reveals that his role saw many qualities in Miguelthe protagonist of the film, whom he meets at the office.

“Miguel -as a character- I think he has a lot of tenderness, and I saw that perhaps Nía had this syndrome of the savior who wants to take care of her partner the one who wants to help him get ahead but, in addition to that, I think Miguel is a very attractive character too, “he said.

Fiorella Pennano plays Nía, who meets Miguel, Camila’s father (Valquiria Huerta). Photo: YouTube capture

YOU CAN SEE: Oscar 2022: who are the Latin American nominees for the Academy Awards?

Meanwhile, the actress revealed how she felt on the set. “I remember being very happy shooting this movie. I would have liked it to be longer, maybe. Because every day was a good day to go to work,” she mentioned.

Conflicts within the film

Franco Finocchiaro He maintained that, as time went by, he realized that his film narrated various situations that happened in real life. “Sometimes you write because you just fall in love with this main character and his daughter, but as time has passed I have realized that it has to do with masculinity,” she initially indicated.