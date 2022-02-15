Most people recover from Covid-19 in a short period of time, however, there are cases where symptoms are registered more frequently after a few days, or even months, in addition to others that persist for long periods of time, which it is known as ‘Long Covid’ or prolonged illness.

“A condition that arises in individuals with a probable or confirmed case history of Covid is symptoms that last for at least two months and cannot be explained by an alternative diagnosis,” details the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to ‘El Economista’, several studies carried out on this condition in patients with prolonged symptoms, were able to conclude that there is a more common profile of those who suffer from ‘Long Covid’.

Data from the Spanish Society of General and Family Doctors (SEMG), as well as from the main health institutions in the world, reveal that this condition is more common in women, between 40 and 55 years old and without any apparent health problems associated.

From general tiredness to headache, muscle pain or fever, there are also more serious cases that lead to respiratory or mental problems. It is also known that ‘Long Covid’ can generate memory loss or difficulty in maintaining concentration, changing the patient’s daily life.

Even with a lot of research ahead, the causes of this disease are unknown, although it is known that the most frequent cases occurred as a result of the first two waves, which reinforces the hypothesis that vaccines also help to combat this condition.

Know the most common symptoms of ‘Long Covid’:

– Tiredness;

– General malaise;

– Lack of concentration;

– Memory failures;

– Breathing problems;

– Digestive disorders.

