Wednesday, February 16, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Correspondent ‘s video diary Chinese phenomena: Cupping and strange signs

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 15, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Abroad|Correspondent’s video diary

HS correspondent Mari Manninen’s daily video series reveals the finest and strangest aspects of the Olympic city

Chinese veteran Mari Manninen shows the aspects of Beijing’s everyday life that he loves and marvels at. According to Marin, experience the wonders of Beijing every morning during the Olympics at hs.fi.

Now it’s time for cupping, where the wet leaves the body and Ying and yang balance.

Tomorrow we will eat not Peking duck but Asian.

See previous sections:

#Correspondent #video #diary #Chinese #phenomena #Cupping #strange #signs

See also  Salibandy | Czech Petri Kettunen sensitized to bronze medals - and does not comment on why the task does not continue
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Education says that it will give Islamic religion when it has "the documentation"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.