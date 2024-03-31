Amr Obaid (Cairo)

In one of the most exciting matches of the “17th round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, Al-Wahda almost made an extraordinary “remontada” against Shabab Al-Ahly in just 24 minutes, after remaining two goals behind for more than an hour, before scoring 3 goals in a row, and despite… The “Knights” achieved a draw in the last moments, and the “Excellencies” confirmed its continued stability and technical improvement recently under the leadership of Serbian Goran.

“Al-Anabi” has not known a loss in “our league” since Joran assumed the task of its technical leadership, as he achieved victory in 3 matches out of a total of 5, and tied twice, achieving so far a success rate of 73%, which is the best rate ever for the coaches of “The Excellencies.” The three who led him in the “ADNOC Professional League” during the current season, as the success rate of “interim coach” Arno Buitenweg did not exceed 53%, while it was 57% with Pitso Mosimane, during whose reign the team scored 9 goals and conceded the same, while he scored with Arnault scored 11 goals, compared to 7 goals against him, and recently “Al-Annabi” succeeded in scoring 13 goals and conceding 7 goals with Goran.

Goran gave his team more flexible and diverse tactical solutions on the offensive level, as 8 players on his list scored Al-Anabi’s last goals during 5 rounds, which did not happen with others, as the list of scorers in the Mosimane era included only 5 players, compared to 6 top scorers under Under the leadership of Arnault, who relied most on Omar Kharbin, as the striker scored 6 goals at the time, while with Goran, other names appeared, such as Allan, who scored 3 goals, and Ahmed Nour Allah also shined, scoring 3 goals as well, compared to two goals for the star Omar. Khirbin, in addition to a goal for each of the “legends” Ismail Matar, Avtandil Duyshov, Hugemat Erkenov, Lucas Pimenta, and Facundo Daniel.

The Serbian coach succeeded in restoring the strength of his attacking depth, which did not appear in an ideal way with previous coaches, as the percentage of contribution of attacking depth in scoring goals increased, rising to 69% recently, and the team even succeeded in scoring one goal from outside the penalty area, which is what happens. For the first time this season in the league, it also restored balance to scoring rates across the periods, unlike what was witnessed in the previous two periods, as “Al-Anabi” scored 6 goals with Goran in the first periods, compared to 7 goals in the second periods.

The “tactical footprint” of the Al-Wahda team was completely different, especially the great development that occurred in the team’s performance, which was clearly demonstrated by the increase in the percentage of scoring through decisive passes between teammates, to reach 77%, while that percentage did not exceed 45.5% with Buitenweg, compared to 55.5% under Mosimane’s leadership, and this is further confirmed by the high scoring rates with Goran through through passes, deep penetrations, and bilateral “hat and cheek” games.

On the defensive level, “Al-Anabi” seems to be in a better position, especially since the opponents did not succeed in reaching their goal via free kicks only once during the last matches, at a rate of 14%, which is the same percentage of conceding goals at the maximum points of its defensive depth, the 6-yard area. This reflects a better defensive organization on the part of “Your Excellencies”, and their net was only conceded in the air by a single goal as well, which is the same rate of conceding goals via long-range shots from outside the penalty area. What is interesting is that the “Knights’ own goal was The first in the “post-ninety” period under the leadership of Joran.

