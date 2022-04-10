The policeman was taken to the hospital with a wound in his arm. The action of a terrorist is immediately excluded

LONDON. A police officer was hit with a machete in East London. The newspaper reports it Independent. The policeman was taken to the hospital with a wound in his arm.

Scotland Yard has currently ruled out any hypothesis of terrorism behind the injury. According to a spokesperson, the agent was hit by a mentally ill person. The incident occurred during the intervention of a police patrol in the man’s home, following an alarm. The man – apparently already subject to moments of mental imbalance in the past – was in the throes of a fit and hit one of the agents while they were trying to immobilize him.

