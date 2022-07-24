Britain on Saturday condemned the “horrific” attack on the Ukrainian port of Odessa, a day after Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul allowing the resumption of grain exports through the Black Sea.
“It is absolutely appalling that, just a day after this agreement, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a completely unprovoked attack on Odessa,” Foreign Minister Lise Truss said.
On Saturday, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said that Moscow would bear “full responsibility” in the event of the failure of the agreement on the export of grain.
But Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that Russia denied Ankara any involvement in the strikes on the port of Odessa.
