Twelve Argentine technicians -9 in First, 3 in B- work in Chile; some, with a lot of name and travel like Gustavo Quinteros, Gustavo Costas, Ariel Holan. In Peru there were fifteen at a time, during the first half of the year, between First, Second and Copa Peru (interior teams); then some left, but they were replaced by compatriots. In Mexico there are thirteen: 8 in the highest division, 4 in Liga Expansión (second) and one in Serie A (third). The Atlas had not been champion for seventy years, Diego Cocca crowned it twice in a row, 2021 and 2022. In Ecuador there are “barely” five in the highest category and two in the immediately lower category.

Until two weeks ago, there were three in Brazil: Antonio Mohamed at Atlético Mineiro, Juan Pablo Vojvoda at Fortaleza and Fabián Bustos at Santos. The phenomenon is replicated throughout America, Spain and other latitudes. And we must add the national team coaches, many, by the way.

It is not a fad but a very old phenomenon, which began with Negro José Laguna directing Paraguay in the Copa América in 1921. Since then, hundreds of albiceleste professionals have been hired from abroad, although in increasing numbers. And in many national teams one Argentine leaves and another enters.

Why is this phenomenon becoming more and more accentuated…?

Ricardo Montoya, Peruvian literature professor, psychologist, and sports journalist rehearses an explanation: “It is difficult to be certain why Argentine coaches are so sought after and so successful everywhere. In Peru, the two who have done fantastically in recent times are two professionals with no experience in the First Division, which is curious: one is Carlos Desio, in Sport Huancayo, and the other Néstor Lorenzo in Melgar. That leads us to think of something called football culture, linked to the knowledge of a sport, of a game. There is a passion that has to do with an emotion and also with research and a job that comes from loving football, being passionate about it and trying to explain it. The renowned coaches and those who do not have it, come with football from the cradle, and with that culture, more study, application and personal differences have managed to stand out throughout the world.

Danilo Díaz, a magnificent Chilean journalist, provides another very analytical vision: “The closeness, the importance of Argentine football as a beacon for the rest of the continent, is a factor that cannot be ignored. The arrival of Marcelo Bielsa marked a way of understanding the game, of training and led many clubs to look for strategists who had some link or link with the Chilean coach in the 2010 World Cup. Also relevant is the fact that many Argentine soccer players came to our tournament, creating ties or settling in the country”. And he agrees with Montoya on one point: “The Argentine coach brings the passion, experience and intensity of a winning and demanding midfielder. There is everything, some of excellence and a large group with a lot of verse, but it is undeniable that they are capable of moving the campuses and the bulk are very detailed. To the above, we add the presence of very strong representatives, who influence the leaders or directly control the property of the clubs and locate coaches they trust, as is the case with Unión La Calera”.

In addition, some of them achieved here that title that is not delivered on paper, but is earned by wisdom: that of teachers.

Of the 64 tournaments played in Ecuador since 1957, twenty-two were won by teams led by compatriots from Bilardo, Menotti, Bielsa, Pekerman, Bianchi. “Argentine coaches have had a decisive importance in Ecuadorian soccer,” says Ricardo Vasconcellos, sports editor of El Universo. “Furthermore, some of them here achieved that title that is not given on paper, but is earned by wisdom: that of teachers. And although they have passed away, they are considered venerable old sages -keeping their distance-, like the Pedernera, Spinetto, Peucelle, Cesarini. These are the cases of Gregorio Esperón, Mario Papa, Fernando Paternoster, Tano Spandre… There isn’t a pupil of theirs who doesn’t remember them with respect. From the times when they were DT, physical trainer, father, psychologist, life counselor. Wow, one of them even left a style: Paternoster in Emelec. He didn’t happen with any other.”

Ramón Martínez, today director of football at Real Madrid, but with a past at Valladolid (of which he is also a historian), considers Vicente Cantatore “the best coach in the history of the club, without a doubt. And probably the most I saw in my life in this function, a genius, with an exceptional costume mastery. How did it come to the player…! How did I convince him…!” Cantatore is a hero of Cobreloa and a consular figure in Chile.

In 2021, six of the ten champion teams in South America were driven by gauchos. And in the Libertadores it is normal that there are fourteen or fifteen directing in each edition. Rubén Insua, today in San Lorenzo, but champion in Ecuador with Barcelona SC and Deportivo Quito, emphasizes the base that his colleagues have: “The training of the coaches and physical preparation is very good. They stand out internationally for that. Besides, they come from a medium -the Argentine-, where competitiveness is very high. I played and worked for many years in Ecuador and I think that much of the growth of its football in the last three decades is related to the number of prestigious Argentine professionals who worked there, who increased professionalism, order, discipline, technical development . The best come out, that’s why those who are outside have more titles and conquests than those who lead here”.

Colombian striker Rafael Borré gave his opinion: “The trend is due to the mentality, due to the competitiveness of Argentine football, of its coaches.” On the other hand, Gabriel Meluk, Sports editor of El Tiempo attributes it to another factor: “In South America there are two powers, Brazil and Argentina, it is logical that the others want to bring teachers from both countries, and the Argentines prevail due to a matter of language. . That gives them more affinity.”

“Argentine DTs have always been sought after everywhere. Enrique Palomini became champion with Veracruz in 1945-46; Shortly after, José María Casullo obtained a double with León (1947-48 and 48-49). Since then they have been the majority in Mexico,” says Marcelo Assaf, an Argentine journalist who has lived in Chavo’s homeland for decades. “Along with giving results, they are knowledgeable about tactics, with a good verb, they like to watch games whether they lead or not. It should be added that, along with the strategists, the Argentine physical trainers always go, who are also sought after by their side.

Technicians since they start to go to the field, thinking about the game is a distinctive feature of the Argentine soccer playerwas born with his love for the football club, for the national team.

