London – Will they be able to overshadow the coronation of King Charles III, at Westminster Abbey, on May 6? Yeah, why among the many guests – crowned and not – there is also the terrible couple of snake relatives: Harry and Meghan. Despite mud and rancor thrown (also) with the Netflix series, especially in the last three episodes, the two will be invited to the coronation ceremony of Carlo, father and father-in-law respectively. As well as the new monarch of Great Britain, after the 70-year reign of the beloved Queen Elizabeth.

The news, anticipated by the Daily Telegraph, will cause discussion. The “source” explained: “All family members will be welcome.” The King “loves both of his sons”. And it could not be otherwise. Both as a father and as a monarch who he forgives anyway.

The fact is, however, that the official list of guests from the terrestrial globe has not yet been released. More: Buckingham Palace does not seem to have received any confirmation in this sense. For the series: isn’t the insider someone who wanted to anticipate a little too much, then embarrassing the Palace, which at this point would be somehow obliged to invite the Sussexes?

What is certain is that between now and May 6, previews, denials, real and bogus lists will come out. But in pure Windsor style – never complain, never explain – we will still have to wait some time.

At the moment, the royals – also to distract the tabloid headlines from Harry and Meghan’s paid broadsides – are busy with pre-Christmas events. Also so as not to make the subjects feel too much yearning for the first Christmas without Elizabeth II.

Here then is that in front of the Prince of Wales, who is attending an event with his wife and two children, the exclusive images of the Christmas Party of the Queen consort come out – thanks to the online Mail – with guests of the caliber of Judy Dench and Jeremy Clarkson. In short, everything to forget and make people forget the perfidies of the defecting dukes, who are paid handsomely and tell secrets. Whether they are real or imagined, it doesn’t matter. Netflix has broken all listening records. And the account of the terrible couple would be replenished with a million dollars. Paid, however, with popularity peaking after six episodes. Too trashy for the British, always accustomed to the rule of the company: never complain, never explain.