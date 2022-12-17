The Peláez era within Chivas has ended, the sports director left bad numbers during his management that will be remembered for that initial investment of 50 million dollars in signings that in the end have not had the desired performance and that most of them, practically all They have left the club without shame or glory, even some through the back door.
One of those who survive from that era and perhaps the one who has given a little more sporting dignity to his stay at Chivas is Jesús Angulo, who despite the above, has gone from more to much less, accompanied by serious injuries that They have slowed down their progress. That being the case, since his arrival at the team’s coaching staff, Paunovic did not see the expected conditions within ‘Canelo’ and gave the green light for his departure, which right now would be a fait accompli since the Mexican has said goodbye to the institution and to the hobby permanently.
After the end of the match between Chivas and Mazatlán in the Sky Cup, Jesús approaches the area where the partiality of the sacred flock was located, with one hand he took the shield and with the other he said goodbye to the fans present in the Jalisco stadium, confirming what we anticipated several days ago in 90min, the footballer has closed his arrival with Grupo Pachuca and will now form part of the ranks of the León de Nicolás Larcamón, opening the door on the arrival of Víctor Guzmán in his place.

