The two ministers wrote in a joint article published by the Sunday Times that: “A very large number of civilians have been killed in this war,” and urged Israel to end its military operation against Hamas quickly, but also “permanently.”

They added: “We must do everything we can to pave the way for a permanent ceasefire that leads to lasting peace. The sooner this comes, the better. The need is urgent.”

However, the two ministers also pointed out that they “do not believe that calling now for a general and immediate ceasefire, with the hope that it will somehow become permanent, is the way forward.”

They explained that this “ignores why Israel has to defend itself: Hamas has brutally attacked Israel and continues to fire rockets to kill Israeli citizens every day. Hamas must lay down its arms.”

On Tuesday evening, the United Nations General Assembly voted overwhelmingly on a non-binding resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, but Britain abstained from voting.

Israel is facing increasing pressure from its allies regarding its war in Gaza, as the United States, its main supporter, criticized what it described as “indiscriminate bombing” that leads to civilian casualties.