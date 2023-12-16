AC/DC was founded in 1973, but Colin Burgess left the band the following year.

Australian band AC/DC's original drummer Colin Burgess is dead, the band said on Saturday. Burgess was 77 years old when he died.

“Very sad to hear of the passing of Colin Burgess,” the band wrote on Instagram, message service in X and on Facebook.

“He was our first drummer and a very respected musician.”

The updates did not reveal Burgess' cause of death.

Burgess was founding the band as the original singer by Dave Evansthe bassist By Larry Van Kriedt and guitarist brothers Angus and by Malcolm Young with.

AC/DC was formed in 1973, but Burgess left the band the following year. He has since been replaced Phil Ruddwho works as the band's drummer at the moment as well.

Burgess was also part of the rock band The Masters Apprentices, which in 1998 was inducted into the Australian music industry's Hall of Fame.